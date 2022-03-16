Sany India Scores a Century with Sri Raja Rajeshwari Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

Continuing its success story, Sany India marks the sale of 100 excavators to Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions (SRRC) Pvt. Ltd. This Telangana-based company has purchased 100 excavators from Sany India over six years. The momentous occasion was celebrated recently with Mr. Deepak Garg, M.D, Sany India handing over the 100th excavator key to Mr. RamuRavuri, Managing Director, Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions Pvt. Ltd. The event was also graced by Mr. Chethan Kumar, Regional Manager, Sany India, and Mr. MadhusudhanKatragadda, MD, Madhura Engineering. Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions (SRRC) Pvt. Ltd. is one of the fastest-growing firms in the Infrastructure Business which is rapidly expanding its presence across the country. With the core business area in irrigation, power, runway, building, railways, and highways, they have major projects going on across more than 5 states in the country. SRRC has been awarded and applauded by the Andhra Pradesh state government and Irrigation and Agriculture Ministries for consistent performance in the timely delivery of projects. SRRC purchased its first excavator in 2016 from Sany India and since then have steadfastly reiterated their trust and loyalty in brand Sany. Sany India's association with this company is significant with regards to the similar growth trajectory they share in addition to their focus on top-notch product quality and versatility. SRRC has also purchased equipment like motor graders, batching plants, and rock breakers from Sany India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany India, said, "We are proud to announce the key handover of 100th Sany excavator to M/s. Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading construction companies in Telangana. Our association with them has seen tremendous growth. We are committed to keeping the trust shown by them intact by helping our partners grow in this ever-growing journey with our world-class construction machinery. We are certain to achieve new milestones together in the years to come." Over the years, Sany India has expanded their product range, from offering 3 models of excavators in 2014 to 26 models currently. Their state-of-the-art excavators range between 2 and 80 tons gross vehicle weight and are best suited for a multitude of work requirements and come with unmatched productivity and long life of components. They have already surpassed several big brands to emerge as the largest excavator seller globally in 2020 with a market share of over 15%. With sustained growth of urbanization, major on-going national highways projects, and government's focus on construction projects, Sany India is seeing a huge demand for its range of construction equipment like Hydraulic Excavators, Cranes, Piling Rigs, Mining Trucks, Road Machinery, and Port Equipment. About Sany India Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 600 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Mining Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber-tired gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 41 dealers and 210 touchpoints across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 20000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth. Image: Mr. Deepak Garg, MD Sany India and Mr. RamuRavuri, MD SRRC and other dignitaries at the key handover ceremony

