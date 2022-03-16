TVS Supply Chain Solutions inducts two additional independent directors

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a part of the TVS Mobility Group, on Wednesday said former IAS officer Gauri Kumar and Balasubramanyam Sriram have been appointed as two additional independent directors to the company board.

With the induction of two more additional independent directors, the company, in a statement here, said the number of independent directors rose to four and total number of Board members to 11.

Gauri Kumar, a member of Indian Administrative Service of the 1979 batch from Gujarat cadre, has over 40 years of experience in public administration.

Balasubramanyam Sriram, with over 37 years of experience in the banking and finance industry, was associated with State Bank of India as its managing director and IDBI Bank as the MD and chief executive officer.

''I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Gauri Kumar and B Sriram to the Board. Their experience complemented by their executive and board experience strengthens our already diverse board and will continue to drive our commitment to corporate governance at TVS SCS,'' said chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions S Mahalingam.

''...their expertise will support the company on its continued growth journey as we work towards establishing our leadership as a technology-led global supply chain player,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)