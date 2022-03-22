World Refractories Association appoints Pramod Sagar as its president

Brussels-based World Refractories Association (WRA) has appointed RHI Magnesita India MD and CEO Pramod Sagar as its president.

Sagar is also the chairman of the domestic industry body Indian Refractory Makers Association (IRMA).

''He (Sagar) has become the first from entire Asia to be appointed for the Presidentship of the global apex body of refractory makers,'' RHI Magnesita India, a WRA member, said in a statement.

Sagar succeeds Carol Jackson, CEO and Chairman of Harbison Walker International, who was elected as WRA President in January 2020.

On March 16, the WRA Board at a meeting held in Chicago unanimously agreed to give ''the reign'' of the association to Sagar for a period of 30 months, the statement said. ''I am delighted (that) WRA has considered someone from the growing markets of Asia to lead the industry. The Asian economies, particularly that of India, have emerged as the growth engine for the world economy. For the refractory industry, India is the most promising market. I take this responsibility as even more challenging,'' Sagar told PTI.

Sagar has more than three decades of extensive experience in serving the Indian steel and refractory industry.

He said that at the global level, there are a lot of issues to address, which require collective efforts.

''One of our key challenges is to make ourselves environmentally and socially more sustainable. It is important to attract, train and groom young men and women as refractory experts. I will be happy to support WRA efforts to the best of my abilities. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with all of you for a greener, safer, younger and flourishing refractory industry,'' Sagar said.

Headquartered in Brussels, World Refractories Association is a forum to debate regulatory issues, affecting global trade, circulate aggregated industry statistics and promote the interests of the sector.

Its members include major refractory producing companies from actors the globe.

