Motherson bags order from Boeing

Auto components major Motherson on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Boeing to manufacture and supply aftermarket molded polymer parts for commercial airplane interiors. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing is focused on supporting the development of aerospace and defence capabilities in India. Motherson said it is scaling its capabilities to provide integrated solutions to the aerospace industry.

Updated: 24-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components major Motherson on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Boeing to manufacture and supply aftermarket molded polymer parts for commercial airplane interiors. This is the first order for Motherson from Boeing and will commence from the third quarter of FY23. It will be produced at a plant situated in Noida, the company said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the value of the order.

''With this order, Motherson becomes a tier-1 supplier to Boeing. This marks the beginning of a new journey in line with Motherson's vision for growth in aerospace,'' Motherson CEO (Aerospace division) Kunal Bajaj said.

Boeing India Senior Director, Supply Chain Ashwani Bhargava, said, ''This is an important step in our commitment to the government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing is focused on supporting the development of aerospace and defence capabilities in India.'' Motherson said it is scaling its capabilities to provide integrated solutions to the aerospace industry. ''With capabilities in the aerospace ecosystem such as materials, aerostructures, wiring harnesses and global manufacturing footprint, Motherson has the necessary knowhow to support the upcoming ramp-up of production for major global aircraft manufacturers,'' it added.

This is in line with the company's growth strategy to strengthen non-automotive business as announced during the five-year plan 'Vision 2025,' it said.

