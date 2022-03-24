Left Menu

Affordability, access to seamless finance aiding sale of used cars: CARS24

Affordability and easy access to finance is helping sales of used car grow across the country, according to a report by the leading e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles CARS24.First edition of the Future of Mobility 2022 report expects the segment to grow further all across the country.The report sheds light on the progressive gender shifts, rise of upcoming metro markets, growing preference towards pre-owned vehicles and a cumulative upswing in pre-owned car buyers opting for financing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:02 IST
Affordability, access to seamless finance aiding sale of used cars: CARS24
  • Country:
  • India

Affordability and easy access to finance is helping sales of used car grow across the country, according to a report by the leading e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles CARS24.

First edition of the 'Future of Mobility 2022' report expects the segment to grow further all across the country.

The report sheds light on the progressive gender shifts, rise of upcoming metro markets, growing preference towards pre-owned vehicles and a cumulative upswing in pre-owned car buyers opting for financing. The report noted that 76 per cent millenial buyers availed financing for buying pre-owned cars with an average loan size of Rs 3.5 lakh.

Interestingly, with easy options like zero per cent down payment on car financing, loan disbursements in 2022 is expected to increase three-fold, it added.

The study also found that Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad were the biggest markets for pre-owned cars.

While the majority of buyers were young males, there has been an uptake in the number of women used-car buyers, clocking an impressive growth of 80 per cent, the report said.

“The accelerated growth of the Indian pre-owned car ecosystem has witnessed a record e-commerce adoption, leading to an unprecedented impact on the consumer. Today, the Indian pre-owned car buyer is not restricted by gender, limited by finances or confined to the metros,'' CARS24 CEO Kunal Mundra noted.

More importantly, this growing accessibility has opened doors for many Indians to fulfil the dream of owning a car, he added.

The report found that affordability is driving demand for pre-owned SUVs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022