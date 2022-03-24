Left Menu

Pawan Hans to lease six Sikorsky S-76D helicopters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:15 IST
  • India

Pawan Hans Ltd has signed agreements to lease six Sikorsky S-76D helicopters from The Milestone Aviation Group.

The aircraft will support Pawan Hans' onshore and offshore helicopter operations in India and the company is contracted to operate two S-76D helicopters for ONGC.

''In addition to the six helicopters, of which five have already been delivered, Milestone and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company are also providing Pawan Hans with comprehensive value and sustainment packages to support the phasing-in of this new helicopter type into its fleet,'' a release said on Thursday.

The announcement about the leasing of helicopters was made during the Wings India event in Hyderabad.

Sanjeev Razdan, Chairman and Managing Director of Pawan Hans, said that in the medium twin category, the S-76D is the ideal aircraft to support our offshore operations in South Asia.

Sikorsky has delivered more than 875 S-76 helicopters to customers globally since 1977.

