Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St advances, led by Nasdaq, gains in chipmakers

Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp climbed and helped to boost the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Data earlier showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a 52-1/2-year low last week, while unemployment rolls continued to shrink.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 00:40 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St advances, led by Nasdaq, gains in chipmakers
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, extending the market's recent rebound, as chipmakers and big growth names advanced.

The Philadelphia SE semiconductor index jumped more than 4% but is still down sharply for the year so far, while Apple shares were set for an eighth consecutive day of gains after getting hammered earlier this month. Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp climbed and helped to boost the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Data earlier showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a 52-1/2-year low last week, while unemployment rolls continued to shrink. "The initial jobless claims numbers were impressive and earnings were solid on some of these opening-back-up type companies. The overall flavor is giving people a little more sense of normalcy. But that could change; it's the flavor of the day," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc, an investment advisory firm based in Toledo, Ohio.

Investors watched for the next developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Western leaders have agreed to increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia whose invasion of its neighbor entered a second month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.8 points, or 0.69%, to 34,595.3, the S&P 500 gained 39.85 points, or 0.89%, to 4,496.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 171.32 points, or 1.23%, to 14,093.92.

Discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc shares rose after an upbeat outlook. Uber Technologies Inc climbed 4% after the ride-hailing firm reached a deal to list all New York City taxis on its app. Shares of rival Lyft fell 0.9%. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022