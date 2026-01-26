Ukraine's Security Hopes Rise with U.S. Document on the Horizon

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that preparations of a U.S. security guarantees document for Ukraine have been finalized following discussions involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian representatives.

During a press briefing in Vilnius, Lithuania, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine is now waiting for its international partners to finalize a signing date for the document. Once endorsed, it will be presented to the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament for ratification.

He also highlighted Ukraine's ambition for EU entry by 2027, marking it as a crucial economic security measure. This trilateral dialogue in Abu Dhabi brought diplomatic and military officials together, a rare occurrence aimed at addressing the four-year Russian invasion, although significant territorial disagreements remain unresolved.

