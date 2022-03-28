Estilos Announces the Launch of Worldwide Fashion E-store

Making Premium global fashion accessible New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Fashion brand, Estilos announces the launch of its E-stores worldwide. With a promise to make fashion accessible to all, Estilos launches a range of internationally acclaimed premium fashion with a traditional touch. The online stores are a commitment of high street fashion that offers a world of total freedom to express oneself without judgment. The superior offerings are an inspiration for those who want to express by the way they dress and the way they want to live. The launch was presided by Smt. Kshipra Shukla, the Chairman, UP Institute of Textiles and Design. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bijoy Chauhan, Founder and CEO of Estilos, said, “It is an honor for us to have Smt. Kshipra grace the occasion. Her presence further validates her belief in our endeavour and encourages us to drive the agenda of ensuring that premium fashion is made available to all.” Mr. Chauhan is an accomplished leader in the fashion world with sound knowledge on fabrics. In his career spanning over more than two decades, he has diversified experience in building international fashion brands with a statement. A passionate thought leader, he has built some brands which are a part of the Fortune 50 list. His claim to fame has been ‘Ayurganic clothing’, based on Ayurveda, which has put India on the global map. He has led the space and established the concept in the fashion industry. In the current product offering, Estilos has a diverse collection spread across 5 categories. est - Ayus, is the Ayurveda clothing line where, ayus is derived from Sanskrit which means life and cure. The amazing Black and white by Estilos at est is the signature collection. est - Masterjee is the premium range of customized clothing line reachable to all. est - Denimite is the amazing denim collection and est - A 100 mile has a range of best leather & Biker leather jackets in the offering with relevant accessories. The other collections which support the above five collections are the digital printed tees from est – Terrimeri collection and est - jour collection having the latest scarves and accessories. Ayurganic clothing is unique, as the collection is made from products which are organic in nature. During an extended 15 day process supervised by the Vaidyas, who are experienced Ayurveda doctors, the fabric is treated with the select oils, herbs, plants, wood, roots and bark. The fabric is then permeated, impregnated and tinted, which makes the fabric extremely soft that enwraps, caresses and protects the skin in a very special way. This softness of the fabric promotes wellbeing and a feeling of being blissful with one’s own skin. The orgin of this type of fabric dates back to the Vedic period and currently is available only in Kerala. The accessories used in this range of clothing are also organic in nature. Estilos resonates the popular saying by Gianni Versace, “Don't be into trends. Don't make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way to live.'' It offers premium fashion that the audience can choose from to make a style statement of their own. Image: Bijoy Chauhan, Founder and CEO, Estilos with Smt. Kshipra Shukla, Chairman, UP Institute of Design and Research at the launch of Worldwide Fashion E-store of Estilos PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)