Over 3,880 utilisation certificates of projects amounting to Rs 92,687cr not submitted by Bihar govt: CAG

Over 3,880 utilisation certificates of various projects and schemes of the Bihar government totalling Rs 92,687 crore from 2019 to 2021 were not submitted till the end of FY21, according to a CAG report. The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the financial year 2020-21 was tabled in the state assembly on Wednesday.

“The state government provided budgetary support (equity, loans, grants and subsidies) and accepted liability of Rs 20,145.84 crore to 35 state public sector undertakings during the period for which their accounts were in arrears as of March 31, 2021. “These PSUs have not finalised their accounts for the last one to 44 years in violation of provisions of the companies’ acts of the respective statutory corporations/PSUs. I am, therefore, unable to discharge my responsibilities with regard to the certification of accounts of these PSUs as required under CAG’s (DPC) Act 1971”, Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu said in his audit observations.

During 2020-21 fiscal, 608 UCs amounting to Rs 15,911.62 crore were not submitted by bodies and authorities of the state as against the grant-in-aid provided by the Bihar government, the CAG said. In addition, 3,278 UCs totalling Rs 76,775.69 crore, due for submission up to 2019-20, were also outstanding by the end of March 2021, the report said. “Thus, a total of 3,886 UCs amounting to Rs. 92,687.31 crore were due for submission as on March 31, 2021,” it said. The high pendency of UCs is “fraught with risk of misappropriation of fund”, the CAG said.

The major defaulting departments are panchayati raj, education and social welfare, the report added. PTI PKD BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)