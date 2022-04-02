Left Menu

Chinese Vice Premier calls for greater effort to stabilise foreign trade - Xinhua

Several top officials have in recent months warned of uncertainty in foreign trade, which helped drive the world's second-largest economy in 2021, with global demand and high raw material costs potentially creating challenges. "The more complicated the situation is, the more we should plan ahead and respond proactively," Hu was quoted by the state media as saying.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:54 IST
Chinese Vice Premier calls for greater effort to stabilise foreign trade - Xinhua
Hu Chunhua Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called on Saturday for greater efforts to stabilise foreign trade amid a complex external environment, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Several top officials have in recent months warned of uncertainty in foreign trade, which helped drive the world's second-largest economy in 2021, with global demand and high raw material costs potentially creating challenges.

"The more complicated the situation is, the more we should plan ahead and respond proactively," Hu was quoted by the state media as saying. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said in March that China's economy faced multiple challenges at home and abroad this year, including "huge" pressure from uncertainty over global trade and still-lacklustre domestic consumption.

The recent COVID-19 resurgence across the country, prompting the financial hub of Shanghai to go through a staggered lockdown from last week, has heightened investor concern over disruption to economic activity and led some global investment banks to slash their economic growth forecast for China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022