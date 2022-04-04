Philips India Launches New Sonicare Range of Electric Toothbrushes with Superior Sonic Technology

• Philips Sonicare 1000 series is priced at INR 2,195 • Philips Sonicare 3000 series is priced at INR 3,495 • Protective Clean 4300 series is priced at INR 5,195 ​ Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled the launch of the new Philips Sonicare range of electric toothbrush series that features advanced sonic technology. It provides three to seven times better* plaque removal as compared to manual toothbrushes.

It is scientifically proven that people who use electric toothbrushes have healthier gums, less tooth decay, and keep their teeth and gums healthy for longer. The Philips Sonicare range of series provides an effortless and effective solution for daily cleansing and maintaining stronger gums with superior cleaning. The Sonic technology in this series removes plaque three times more than the standard manual brushing by making 31,000 brush strokes per minute.* This technology utilizes micro-vibrations which drive fluid inside the teeth and gum line leading to gentle and effective cleaning.

The new Philips Sonicare range includes three products across various price ranges i.e., Philips Sonicare 1000 and 3000 series, and Protective Clean 4300 Series. The Philips Sonicare 1000 series optimizes brushing with 2-minute* SmartTimer and 30-second QuadPacer which guides to brush for the recommended time to ensure effective clean. Along with the above features, the Philips Sonicare 3000 series introduces the BrushSync technology that enables tracking the longevity of the brush head and accordingly alerts when it is time to replace the head. Additionally, it also features a built-in pressure sensor which is automatically alerted in case of brushing too hard to protect the gums. The ProtectiveClean 4300 series has two brushing modes along with 62,000 micro-vibrations that assure improvement in gum health.* For a user-friendly experience, Sonicare brush heads can be fitted and interchanged with any Sonicare range of toothbrushes and can be customized as per specific needs such as plaque removal, teeth whitening, and gum care. Moreover, to facilitate the easy transition of using an electric toothbrush today, all the models feature the Easy-Start program allows for a gradual increase of brushing power while using the electric toothbrush for the first 14 times.* Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "Health is defined by the overall well-being of an individual and oral health plays a key role in allowing them to function in their desired social and functional roles as it helps aesthetically and functionally as well. In India, many households still do not follow the simple oral health guidelines of brushing teeth twice a day among others. The lack of this impacts oral hygiene, leading to many health concerns in a long run. To create a healthy environment that will effectively adapt to consumer lifestyle, we have launched the Philips Sonicare range of electric toothbrushes that address, and best suits the Indian consumers' need of improving their oral health. The product has been designed to keep consumers at the forefront for easy and superior cleaning of teeth as well as gums. We at Philips, have been creating meaningful innovations which analyze the consumer demands of today and develop products backed by advanced technologies. These solutions are, therefore, accessible and effective to create a positive impact on overall healthcare for future generations." The Sonicare series features an ergonomic design that is slim and lightweight. It comes with up to 14-day long-lasting battery life ** and a USB c type charging option as well.

The product range would be available at your nearest retail store and for online purchases starting from Rs. 2,195/- About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention to diagnosis, treatment, and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring, and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

*As per clinical trials conducted, individual results may vary ** based on two periods of two-minute brushing per day on standard mode

