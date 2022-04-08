Rishabh Software Bags 9 Awards at World HRD Congress 2022

Vadodara, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) The World HRD Congress recently announced the winners of the Global HR Excellence and Leadership Awards during the 30th edition of the event in Mumbai. Rishabh Software was recognized across five categories: Best COVID-19 Project Team, National Best Employer Brand, Dream Employer of the Year, Excellence in Learning & Development, and Innovation in Recruitment. For the fourth year in a row, Rishabh Software was honored as the “Dream Companies to Work For” and interestingly, for 2022 was ranked 6th, surpassing several top companies. Even the HR leadership at Rishabh bagged three awards in the categories - The Best HR Tech Leader - Balaji KS, Senior Vice President - People and Client Success, Best HR Professional of the Year - Hetal Patel and Best Learning and Development Professional of the Year - Aparna Shah Singhal. The World HRD Congress brings together over a thousand HR professionals from over 133 countries. It focuses on HR tech, diversity in the workplace, and recognizing HR excellence & leadership across various categories. For Rishabh, this win is an outcome of a thorough process that lasted several months followed by a tough jury round. Rishabh Software is a leading software innovation company with a prime focus on the PPT (People, Process and Technology) approach. The award is a testament to their 700+ People (P) working in an environment that allows them to push their boundaries to learn, innovate and grow as a potential problem-solver for the clients. This is made possible with continuous learning enablement, transparent people-centric processes and a service-minded approach as part of the core value system. Mr. Raju Shah, CEO of Rishabh Software, said, ''We've always aimed to be the preferred company to work for by being a people-first organization. Rishabh Software's focus is to be a platform for our people to achieve their dreams while serving our customers. Being recognized by the World HRD Congress for the fourth time as a Dream Company to Work For re-emphasizes that we are on the path to making this a reality.” ''Through our two-decade journey, we understand that workforce training is a pre-requisite for young graduates. We are working towards building a next-generation workforce with our RISE initiative to nurture young talent. It helps learners of tomorrow to equip with technical skills and competency needed to become industry-ready,'' added Mr. Raju Shah. ''At Rishabh Software, it is all about the people we recruit, nurture, and engage. Our consistent focus has been on developing impactful programs to enhance processes and technology while facilitating the workforce's best practices, which is reflected in the year-on-year recognition we receive at World HRD Congress. I wish to thank all our people for continuing to be a vital part of this journey,'' concluded Mr. Balaji KS, Senior Vice President, People & Client Success. About Rishabh Software Rishabh Software is a CMMI 3, ISO 9001:2019, and ISO 27001 organization. We specialize in software development, technology consulting, engineering, and IT-enabled services. Based out of Vadodara, we have achieved considerable technological expertise with a significant global market presence. Our team of 700+ employees across offices in the US, UK & India have executed over 1000+ projects globally. To learn more about us, please visit www.rishabhsoft.com. Image: Rishabh Software team with the World HRD Congress 2022 awards PWR PWR

