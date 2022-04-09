Left Menu

Marriott to rename Leela hotel in Goa as St Regis Resort

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:39 IST
Marriott to rename Leela hotel in Goa as St Regis Resort
  • Country:
  • India

Global hospitality group Marriott International on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Ceres Hotels to bring its St Regis brand to Goa.

As part of the agreement, Leela Goa will be converted into St Regis Resort, Marriott International said in a statement.

Spread across 49-acres, the hotel is located near the Mobor Beach in south Goa. The resort will undergo a complete transformation in phases, and is expected to become operational in October 2022.

Ceres Hotels Private Limited, owner of Leela, is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad which is listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

''We are delighted to work with Ceres Hotels to introduce the St Regis brand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India,'' said Rajeev Menon, Marriott International president, Asia Pacific (excluding greater China).

The St Regis resort will usher in a new benchmark of luxury hospitality in this city and underscores the tremendous trust and confidence the owners have in Marriott International and in the power of its luxury brands, he added.

Marriott International currently operates 129 hotels and resorts in India, spanning 16 brands that include St Regis Hotels and Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Le Méridien, Aloft, Tribute Portfolio, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton and Fairfield by Marriott.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022