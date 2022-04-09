Over 1,500 participants to attend Global Stainless-Steel Expo in Mumbai

Over 1,500 participants from all over the globe will attend the Global Stainless-Steel Expo (GSSE) 2022 being held for the first time in Mumbai from April 12, a statement said.

The three-day day event is supported by the Ministry of Steel and Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), GSSE said on Saturday.

During the event a 'Stainless Steel Visions 2047' will be inaugurated by Additional Secretary Steel Rasika Chaube in presence of government representatives, industry leaders and associations.

The exhibition will offer the stakeholders, including the producers and the user industry, an opportunity to showcase their products, build presence in their target markets as well as explore business opportunities in India and abroad.

Besides, at the event steps to increase usage of stainless steel will be discussed in existing industries and emerging markets like hydrogen and ethanol.

