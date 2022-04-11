NFR plans rail service to proposed ICP at Sabroom

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has a plan to provide direct train connectivity to the proposed Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sabroom, a border sub-division of the South Tripura district to ensure a seamless cargo facility.

A team of senior NFR officials held a meeting recently with state government officials, representatives of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and Customs to implement the PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal scheme at the state's southernmost border town.

The NFR officials briefed on the PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal scheme, which will help in implementing these projects in a time-bound manner and enable them to have direct connectivity with railways.

In the discussion, it was planned that railway connectivity will be provided inside ICP for the benefit of all stakeholders and the proposal regarding it will be submitted to NFR authority by the LPAI at the earliest, MLA Sankar Roy told PTI on Monday.

Roy, who attended the meeting, further said he had also proposed to construct a 500-meter road to shorten the distance between the goods yard of railways and the ICP of LPAI. At present, the distance between the goods yard and ICP stands at 4.5 km. "If rail service is extended to the proposed ICP, then there will be no need to use trucks for loading or unloading of goods coming from both sides of the border", he said.

PM Gati Shakti's initiative aims for seamless and simplified coordinated infrastructure projects. Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals will further aid to streamline railway cargo movement as well as remove bottlenecks for transportation to benefit the last mile customer.

Once these infrastructural projects are implemented, they will help in improving connectivity as well as assist the North-Eastern region in becoming a logistic hub leading to economic transformation.

