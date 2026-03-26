Controversial Photo Sparking Political Tensions in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reignited a political controversy by sharing a photograph of opposition leader V D Satheesan participating in an RSS event in 2006.

The photo, shared on social media, raises questions about Satheesan's alleged involvement in a political understanding between CPI(M) and BJP, a claim he vehemently denies.

Vijayan's revelation is part of a broader strategy to question the opposition's political alliances as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.