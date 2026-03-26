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Controversial Photo Sparking Political Tensions in Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan intensifies criticism of Congress leader V D Satheesan by posting a 2006 photo of him at an RSS event. The move questions Satheesan's alleged CPI(M)–BJP 'deal' ahead of the elections. Satheesan, accused of seeking RSS support in past elections, is urged to clarify his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:20 IST
Controversial Photo Sparking Political Tensions in Kerala
V D Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reignited a political controversy by sharing a photograph of opposition leader V D Satheesan participating in an RSS event in 2006.

The photo, shared on social media, raises questions about Satheesan's alleged involvement in a political understanding between CPI(M) and BJP, a claim he vehemently denies.

Vijayan's revelation is part of a broader strategy to question the opposition's political alliances as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

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