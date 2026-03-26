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Trump's Bold Warning to Iran: 'No Turning Back'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that Iranian negotiators are desperate for a deal with the U.S., despite Iran's claims of merely reviewing the proposal. Trump issued a stern warning on social media, urging Iran to act seriously to avoid irreversible consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:22 IST
Trump's Bold Warning to Iran: 'No Turning Back'
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has made a bold claim regarding ongoing negotiations with Iran, stating that Tehran is 'begging' for a deal. This comes despite Iran's assertion that it is only reviewing a proposal from Washington.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump declared that compared to Iran's 'militarily obliterated' state, they should 'get serious soon, before it is too late.' He emphasized the severity of the situation, warning that there will be 'NO TURNING BACK.'

This statement marks another chapter in the ongoing tension between the U.S. and Iran, highlighting the potential risk of further diplomatic conflict.

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