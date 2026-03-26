Kharge Questions Govt's Rush on Women's Quota Amendment
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, questioning the government's urgency in amending the women's quota law. Kharge noted the importance of an all-party meeting post-assembly elections and highlighted the need for careful deliberation before the law's implementation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:20 IST
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In a letter dated March 26, 2026, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on the government to explain its "great hurry" in amending the women's quota law, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.
Kharge urged for an all-party meeting after ongoing state assembly elections to discuss these amendments in detail. The Congress chief also emphasized that this haste is unnecessary, as the law is set to take effect in the 2029 electoral cycle.
He remarked on the government's previous reluctance to implement the law and critiqued the move as a strategic diversion from existing political and economic challenges.
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