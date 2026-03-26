Kharge Questions Govt's Rush on Women's Quota Amendment

In a letter dated March 26, 2026, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on the government to explain its "great hurry" in amending the women's quota law, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

Kharge urged for an all-party meeting after ongoing state assembly elections to discuss these amendments in detail. The Congress chief also emphasized that this haste is unnecessary, as the law is set to take effect in the 2029 electoral cycle.

He remarked on the government's previous reluctance to implement the law and critiqued the move as a strategic diversion from existing political and economic challenges.