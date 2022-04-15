IIL launches 3 crop protection products for paddy, vegetables and maize

Left Menu

Agro-chemicals firm Insecticides India Ltd IIL on Friday announced the launch of three new crop protection products for paddy, vegetables and maize, and hoped better sales amid the projection of normal monsoon this year. The new products include Shinwa, an insecticide for vegetables Izuki, a fungicide for paddy and Torry, a herbicide for maize crop, IIL managing director Rajesh Aggarwal said.

  • Country:
  • India

Agro-chemicals firm Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Friday announced the launch of three new crop protection products for paddy, vegetables and maize, and hoped better sales amid the projection of normal monsoon this year. The new products include 'Shinwa', an insecticide for vegetables; 'Izuki', a fungicide for paddy and 'Torry', a herbicide for maize crop, IIL managing director Rajesh Aggarwal said. The company expects good demand for 'Shinwa' and 'Izuki', and sales to cross Rs 100 crore by next year, Aggarwal told PTI. The production of these products will be undertaken at its facilities at Chopanki in Rajasthan and Dahej in Gujarat where browfield expansion with an investment of Rs 300 crore is going to be completed during first quarter of this fiscal, he said. Aggarwal said 'Shinwa', a patented insecticide from Japanese firm Nissan Chemical Corporation, controls Lepidopteran pests and Thrips in variety of vegetable crops. Whereas 'Izuki' is a fungicide -- with combination of two molecules in technical collaboration with Nissan Chemical Corporation -- protects paddy against Sheath Blight and Blast disease. 'Torry' is a herbicide developed in-house by the company, which is used mainly in maize for the effective control of broad leaf and grassy weeds. Torry needs to be used with the surfactant provided along with the product.

The company has total 10 products in collaboration with global players including Nissan Chemicals. It markets more than 100 brands. The company's other products are Pulsor, Green Label, Hakama, Monocil, Lethal Gold, Hercules, Sofia, Hachiman, Kunoichi, etc.

