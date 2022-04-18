PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK proposes speeding up aviation industry recruitment -BMW pledges not to cut jobs in transition to electric vehicles

- Ineos warns high energy costs threaten British manufacturing - Rwanda plan may not deter migrants from coming to Britain, says top official

Overview - Britain is proposing measures to help speed up the recruitment of workers at airlines and airports in an effort to ease staff shortages that have led to hundreds of cancelled flights and big queues.

- BMW will not cut a single employee in the transition from combustion engines to electric models, its Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse has pledged. - Chemicals and energy giant INEOS has warned that British manufacturing is coming under threat from competing regions such as the U.S. because of its higher energy costs.

- UK civil servant Matthew Rycroft, permanent secretary at the Home Office, told British home secretary Priti Patel in a letter that he could not show the government's scheme offered value for money because of uncertainty about its "deterrent effect" (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

