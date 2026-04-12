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Banks Must Rethink Lending Strategies Amid Growing Carbon Exposure Risks

A study by IIM Lucknow highlights that banks with high exposure to carbon-intensive sectors face increased credit risk, impacting their long-term financial health. Researchers recommend aligning financial strategies with low-carbon economy transitions to reduce risks and maintain operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:56 IST
Banks Must Rethink Lending Strategies Amid Growing Carbon Exposure Risks
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A recent study conducted by researchers at IIM Lucknow has revealed crucial insights into the financial risks faced by banks heavily invested in carbon-intensive sectors. According to the research, banks are indirectly contributing to carbon emissions by funding industries such as fossil fuels and heavy manufacturing.

The research, published in the Journal of International Financial Markets, Institutions and Money, indicates a significant correlation between banks' lending patterns towards high-carbon sectors and their long-term operational efficiency. By evaluating 158 banks in 26 countries, the researchers found that prolonged exposure to these sectors amplifies credit risk, resulting in heightened monitoring and recovery costs.

Co-author Vikas Srivastava emphasized the critical need for financial institutions to adjust their strategies to the global shift towards a low-carbon economy. The study advocates for stronger capital buffers and suggests that a transition to greener lending portfolios benefits both the environment and business profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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