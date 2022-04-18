Left Menu

JLR opens bookings for Discovery Metropolitan Edition

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 15:29 IST
JLR opens bookings for Discovery Metropolitan Edition

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) has opened bookings for the all-new Discovery Metropolitan Edition with prices starting from Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom), the company said on Monday.

The latest seven-seater SUV comes with many upgrades and enhanced new age features, JLR said in a statement.

Available with the P360 Ingenium petrol engine and the D300 Ingenium diesel engine, the new top-of-the-range Metropolitan Edition comes with standard specifications such as a 31.24 cm (12.3) interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel among others, the company said.

“Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades, enhanced new age features & options as standard inclusions,” said Rohit Suri, president and managing director of Jaguar Land Rover India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022