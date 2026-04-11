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Safe Return: Indian Fishermen Rescued from Iran

A total of 312 Indian fishermen were evacuated from Iran to India via Armenia amidst growing regional instability. This operation follows the return of 345 fishermen the previous week. Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed gratitude to Armenia for facilitating this crucial humanitarian effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:23 IST
Safe Return: Indian Fishermen Rescued from Iran
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A group of 312 Indian fishermen, stranded due to rising regional tensions, successfully returned to India from Iran via Armenia, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

This operation took place just a week after a previous batch of 345 fishermen was similarly evacuated from Iran.

Jaishankar thanked Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan for his country's assistance in facilitating the return of these Indian nationals, underscoring the cooperation between the two nations during this critical time.

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