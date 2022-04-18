Left Menu

MoEVing expands presence; plans to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles this year

It has presence in 16 cities spread across 11 states.Four more cities -- Surat Gujarat, Meerut and Agra UP and Jalandhar Punjab -- are also expected to be added in the network soon, it said in a statement.This decades biggest mobility-energy disruption is going to be led by commercial vehicle electrification, to start last mile intra-city delivery vehicles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:41 IST
MoEVing expands presence; plans to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles this year

E-mobility tech platform MoEVing on Monday announced expanding its operation to various Tier-2 cities in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

It also plans to deploy 5,000 electric vehicles in Tier-2 markets this year.

The company said that it already has over 1,000 electric two and three-wheelers in operation, and there are plans to deploy 5,000 more such vehicles this year.

As part of expansion, the company is now present in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore. It has presence in 16 cities spread across 11 states.

Four more cities -- Surat (Gujarat), Meerut and Agra (UP) and Jalandhar (Punjab) -- are also expected to be added in the network soon, it said in a statement.

''This decade's biggest mobility-energy disruption is going to be led by commercial vehicle electrification, to start last mile intra-city delivery vehicles. MoEVing is bringing electrification of fleets to Tier 2 cities, accelerating EV adoption further.

''We have 20+ customers across top e-commerce, e-grocery, FMCG, logistics and D2C companies who are committed to accelerate electrification not just in Tier 1 cities but in Tier 2 cities and beyond,'' Vikash Mishra, co-founder and CEO of MoEVing, said.

The current pulse of the delivery industry is being driven by quick commerce which is growing even faster in Tier-2/3 cities nationally, the company said.

It is aiming to scale to 10,000 EVs along with 100 charging hubs in 30 cities by 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022