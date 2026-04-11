Teen Prodigy Sooryavanshi's Explosive Knock Powers Rajasthan Royals to Victory

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 witnessed a scintillating performance by Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they secured a commanding six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a thrilling encounter. The match, held on Friday, saw RR continue their unbeaten streak while handing RCB, the defending champions, their first defeat of the season.

Key to Rajasthan's win was the electrifying partnership between 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel. The duo dismantled RCB's bowling during the Powerplay, propelling RR to a formidable 97/1 in just six overs. Sooryavanshi, who scored 78 off 26 balls, and Jurel, with an unbeaten 81 off 43 balls, crafted a decisive 108-run partnership.

Despite a few hiccups, including a double strike by Krunal Pandya and the fall of captain Riyan Parag, RR stayed the course. Earlier, RCB, after opting to bat, set a challenging target of 202, thanks to skipper Rajat Patidar's 63 and a crucial cameo by Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer. However, Rajasthan's disciplined bowling effort, led by Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, set the stage for an exciting chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)