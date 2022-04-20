Left Menu

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 13:48 IST
Crude oil futures gain on spot demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 68 to Rs 7,933 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 68 or 0.86 per cent at Rs 7,933 per barrel in 4,577 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.40 per cent at USD 104 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 1.31 per cent higher at USD 108.66 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022