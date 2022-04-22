TVS Motor Company Announces Investment of Pound 100 Million in Norton Motorcycle

• The announcement on the sidelines of Mr. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, visit India • The investment is an extension of the TVS Motors' commitment to offering cutting edge technology, world-class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability & future mobility TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, today announced an investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles, Britain's most iconic sporting motorcycle brand, which was acquired in April 2020. Norton recently opened its new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, building British bikes in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern-day machinery for consistently high quality. "TVS Motor Company is excited to announce an investment of about £100 million in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020. Some of these investments have already been made, leading to the creation of a world-class facility and the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando. A world-class team led by Robert Hentschel is working to bring Norton back to its rightful place. This investment will be towards electrification, cutting edge technology, world-class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability & the future of mobility. This is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next 3 years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain. The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market. A brand-new facility has already been set up at Solar Park, Solihull, the UK, which houses Norton's state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company's new global design and R&D hub." - Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Trade and investment between the UK and India are creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I'm very pleased that TVS Motor Company has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our future mobility sector and driving economic growth." Norton Motorcycles' new global headquarters houses state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company's new global design and R&D hub. It forms a key part of Norton's strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming a leading player in luxury and high-performance motorcycles. The manufacturing facility has been engineered to be highly sustainable and minimize waste. This new facility is supported by the West Midlands Growth partnership, and the UK Government, and is a shining example of Anglo-Indian cooperation. Focused on bringing a renowned British motorcycle marque back to world-class levels of global business performance, Norton Motorcycles has defined the new brand approach that prepares it for an exciting and sustainable future. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked the No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG), and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavors to deliver the most superior customer experience across the 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)