Kerala welcomes its newest heritage hotel Azora by Ayatana at Fort Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWireIndia): Ayatana and WelcomHeritage, part of the ITC Group, partner to bring to Kerala, its newest hotel, Azora by Ayatana. Situated on Calvathy Road, Fort Kochi, the heritage hotel was inaugurated on April 25 by Hibi Eden (MP, Kochi), KJ Maxi (MLA, Kochi), and Roji M John (MLA, Angamally). "We are excited to be a part of Azora, a heritage hotel conceptualized to preserve history and celebrate luxury and modernity together," said Saravana RG Kumar, Director of Operations, Ayatana Resort. The Historic old courthouse dated more than 200 years, has played many roles. Constructed during the Portuguese reign, the building witnessed decades of court proceedings before taking on a new avatar as the first banking office of Gridlays. Later, the structure like many others situated on the iconic Bazaar road, duly served as a warehouse for spices and teas.

After undergoing a complete art deco renovation in 2016, the old courthouse took on its current role as a heritage hotel, accommodating 16 rooms, a rooftop pool, and a gym. The hotel hosts Cafe Noir, an urbane cafe chain operating in Mumbai and Bengaluru specializing in French casual cuisine. The boutique hotel offers specialized services with houseboat cruises and expert-guided tours of Fort Kochi and its culinary landscape. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

