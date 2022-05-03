Banks, upbeat earnings lift European shares
German bond yields also hit fresh peaks. German logistics company Deutsche Post rose 1.3% as it reported higher first-quarter revenue and operating profit and confirmed its financial targets for 2022-2024.
European stocks edged higher on Tuesday after a string of upbeat earnings reports and as banks rose on government bond yields hitting fresh highs in anticipation of quicker interest rate hikes.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6% by 0716 GMT, with banks rising 1.4% to lead sectoral gains. Wall Street ended a seesaw session higher on Monday as the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit 3% for the first time since December 2018 ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, where policymakers are expected to announce a 50 basis point rate hike. German bond yields also hit fresh peaks.
German logistics company Deutsche Post rose 1.3% as it reported higher first-quarter revenue and operating profit and confirmed its financial targets for 2022-2024. French bank BNP Paribas added 2.4% as it posted a 19.2% rise in quarterly net income, helped by a sharp increase in trading activities, and kept its 2025 targets.
Norwegian aluminum maker Norsk Hydro dropped 3.9%, tracking a fall in metal prices, even as it reported record quarterly profits that beat expectations. While London stocks were catching up with global markets after a bank holiday on Monday, energy group BP rose 1.6% as it boosted its share buyback program after net profit soared to its highest in more than a decade.
European stocks stabilized after a brief flash crash on Monday, which Citigroup Inc confirmed it was caused by a single sell order trade by the bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
French prime minister says outcome of presidential vote not clear
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks decline, yen falls to 20-year low as U.S. hikes loom
French prime ministers says outcome of presidential vote not clear
European shares fall as Ukraine crisis, Fed tightening worries weigh
European shares fall as Ukraine crisis, Fed tightening worries weigh