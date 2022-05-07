Ukraine conflict causing concerns over the price of gold and precious metals

When a conflict kicks off anywhere in the world, the consequences can spread far and wide. Rarely is it only the invader and invaded who are victims of the cost of war; many nations, neighboring or otherwise, will feel the impact. One of the most common markets to explode when conflict begins is the precious metals market. After a pretty strong boom in recent times, the price of gold has fallen for the first time in four days.

This has taken place due in part to the Ukraine conflict. Losses in the precious metal markets were capped, but it was still a significant drop-off. Gold and silver in Indian markets, in particular, have seen a drop, following the same drop-off in global rates being seen across the globe. Indeed, the spot gold price had dropped to $1942 per ounce, down around 0.2% from the day before.

The attacks taking place in Ukraine by Russian military forces have caused major market concern since the conflict began in earnest in February 2022. Since then, the markets have endured a period of immense flux and it is hard to say when, or if, the market will return to normality during the crisis.

The most common issue at the moment across Europe is the cost of living for many is skyrocketing. This is causing a rise in everything from energy and gas prices to the cost of food and daily necessities. The rise in the cost of luxury goods like gold jewelry, though, is another worry for those who are seeing the market shift negatively.

Global factors playing a role in gold price worries

The issue in Ukraine is arguably the most significant reason for such market shock at the moment, but other reasons exist for the market challenges. One big reason is the worries around the Chinese economy, with rising virus numbers and disappointing economic results creating a negative feeling across the global economic picture.

Also, rising inflation concerns across Europe, in particular, have helped to contribute to a period where many cannot make the investments originally intended. Without a change to the situation in Ukraine, too, it is hard to see a meaningful reduction in the cost of living for all. Indeed, other financial markets are noticing the same challenges, with the US dollar index dropping to 99.880 after exceeding 100 for the first time in over two years.

The economic shock of COVID has been followed up by global conflict and far-reaching economic sanctions. It is not likely that a quick solution is found, which means it is likely that uncertainty will continue for a while longer. While things can change very quickly, especially in the precious metals market, this is a clear sign that issues are emerging which were not previously considered seriously.

For those in the gold market, especially in Europe, the cost of getting involved today is significant.

