Left Menu

Egypt to offer companies on stock exchange as of September - minister tells Reuters

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:40 IST
Egypt to offer companies on stock exchange as of September - minister tells Reuters

Egypt will start offering shares in state companies on the country's stock exchange starting from September, Public Enterprise Minister Hisham Tawfik told Reuters on Saturday.

The minister said that the move had been postponed until after the end of the summer vacation period.

The government had planned to offer shares in 4-6 companies during the current fiscal year that runs to end-June.

Also Read: U.S. State Dept says death of Egyptian research requires investigation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022