Delhi International Airport's two new hangars become operational

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Wednesday said its two hangars set up at the dedicated general aviation terminal of the airport have become operational since last month.

Built through the FBO-MRO Concessionaires, the new hangars will not only help in saving time and money for the general aviation/business jet operators but also reduce environmental pollution to a large extent, the company said in a statement.

DIAL had opened the country's first dedicated general aviation (GA) terminal at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in September last year.

Catering to both general and business aircrafts, it currently handles 36-38 aircraft movements per day on an average.

Earlier, GA aircraft and business jets had to burn fuel while traveling an 8-10 km stretch to undergo maintenance at hangars near Terminal 1. Besides, the aircraft also had to cross one active runway while reaching the old hangars, which now has been demolished, DIAL said.

These hangars also have approximately 4,600 sq mt of front maintenance holding area to accommodate aircrafts needing minor maintenance, it said.

Additionally, the two hangars are equipped with necessary workshops such as battery shops, aviation workshops, general workshops, among others, to support aircraft maintenance related works under one roof, the airport operator. One of the hangars is equipped with a lounge facility to facilitate the transit crew as well, it added.

''We have developed dedicated MRO hangars with world-class facilities near the GA terminal, which also are the first in the country. This facility not only benefits the aircraft operators but also helps Delhi airport in achieving its environmental sustainability goals,'' Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL said.

The two concessionaires - Bird Execujet Airport Services Private Limited and Indamer MJets Airport Services Private Limited - operate the GA terminal, it said.

These FBO-MRO (fixed based operators - maintenance repair and overhaul) operators exclusively take care of all the requirements of passengers traveling by private aircraft/chartered flights and also provide maintenance of business jets/general aviation flights, DIAL said.

