Timely delivery of services the way to build up RailTel's brand name, says new CMD

In her first meeting with senior officials of RailTel, new CMD Aruna Singh emphasised on ''customer first'' approach and said timely delivery of services was the way to build up the company's brand name.

Singh, who is an Additional Member (Telecom) in the Railway Board took the additional charge of Railtel on Wednesday.

''RailTel has been doing really well business-wise and I am confident that this team will be able to continue the momentum with the 'customer first' approach.

''Our timely delivery of services and execution of projects will strengthen RailTel Corporation of India Limited's (RCIL) brand name amongst major telecom and ICT players of India. RCIL will continue to be at the forefront of the digital transformation taking place in the country,'' she said.

Singh is an officer of the 1985 batch of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) and a Graduate in Electronics and Telecommunication from the Delhi College of Engineering. Starting her career from the Northern Railway zone, she has held many important assignments in different zones and wings of Indian Railways like Chief Workshop Manager in Ghaziabad; Divisional Railway Manager of Hyderabad Division, South Central Railway and Additional General Manager of the Northwestern Railway.

