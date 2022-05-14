Left Menu

ADVISORY-Alert on CFTC filing enforcement action against Kraft, Mondelez is withdrawn

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 01:38 IST
ADVISORY-Alert on CFTC filing enforcement action against Kraft, Mondelez is withdrawn

Please disregard the alert U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION FILES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST KRAFT AND MONDELEZ ALLEGING MANIPULATION OF WHEAT FUTURES AND CASH WHEAT PRICES.

The alert, which was based on an old news release, is withdrawn.

The CFTC on Friday announced that the enforcement action has been settled. A separate story will move shortly

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

