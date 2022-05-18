Left Menu

Ryanair loses challenge against state aid for Condor

Europe's biggest budget airline had won a first challenge against the rescue of Condor at the Luxembourg-based EU court in June 2021. But the court on Wednesday said Ryanair had failed to demonstrate any grounds for doubt regarding the European Commission's handling of the aid application.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:09 IST
Ryanair loses challenge against state aid for Condor
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Ryanair)
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Ryanair has lost its challenge against the 2019 government bailout of German charter airline Condor, as the EU's General Court ruled there was no reason to doubt the legitimacy of the aid. Europe's biggest budget airline had won a first challenge against the rescue of Condor at the Luxembourg-based EU court in June 2021.

But the court on Wednesday said Ryanair had failed to demonstrate any grounds for doubt regarding the European Commission's handling of the aid application. The EU executive in 2020 cleared a 550-million-euro ($580 million) German state-guaranteed loan to Condor, which had filed for insolvency in September 2019 after its parent company Thomas Cook collapsed.

"The applicant did not succeed in rebutting the Commission's findings that Condor's difficulties were the result mainly of the Thomas Cook group being placed into liquidation and not of an arbitrary allocation of costs within the group," the court said. "The General Court dismisses the action in its entirety."

Condor operated a fleet of more than 50 aircraft before the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryanair has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against the Commission in recent years for allowing state aid to Lufthansa, Air France KLM, and others, as well as against national schemes benefiting flag carriers.

It scored some initial victories last year when the General Court rejected aid given to KLM and Portugal's TAP, but that aid was later granted by the European Commission after it had addressed the court's concerns. ($1 = 0.9504 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022