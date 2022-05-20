Vipul MedCorp is now Vidal Health

~ Becomes one of the top three TPAs in the country ~ Bangalore, 20 May 2022: Vipul MedCorp Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd (VMC) is now Vidal Health Insurance TPA Private Limited (Vidal Health). Today marked the completion of the merger process after the 100% acquisition of Vipul by Vidal in Feb 2021. VMC has now merged into Vidal Health, to create one of the top three TPAs (Third Party Administrator) in the country. The merged entity has enhanced its infrastructure by many folds including 29 branch offices, present in every region, north, south, east & west. The combined revenue is now around Rs 200 Cr. As a combined entity they now serve 130 Mn. lives pan India. Their combined network of 12,000 hospitals and medical centers makes them a formidable force to reckon with in the industry that is dedicated towards serving lives with a priority on customer satisfaction. Backed by a team of more than 3000 professionals across several speciality areas, customers will now gain added benefits like AI enabled technology solutions, increased hospital network & enhanced services. Commenting on the new acquisition, Girish Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Vidal Health shared, “We were already the leaders in servicing govt schemes in many states across the country along with haven proven our strength in servicing large corporate accounts. This acquisition has now given us similar scale in servicing retail individual customers as well. Over the last couple of months, we have been working with all the insurers to update them about our transition and ensure a seamless transfer of services while helping them understand our stronger and increased reach and infrastructure. Our systems and process are now aligned to the overall company process so that there is no disruption of services as far as end customers are concerned. Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business and will remain the guiding principle for the new merged entity.” Vidal Health Group helps customers stay healthy. The well-developed wellness programs offered by it allows customers to manage their health as per their needs of fitness, diet, or medication. This is delivered through a wellness-platform that can be accessed through an App or through web-services. Through this platform they also offer tele-consultation and OP facility with over 4,000 physicians and specialists. The customers can avail of attractive discounts on pharmacy and diagnostics orders through this platform too. Rajan Subramaniam CEO of Vipul MedCorp said, “The merged entity will serve more customer across the country bringing to them enhanced services and facilities. This move has indeed brought out the best from both Vipul and Vidal together. We are excited to move forward and set new benchmarks in the industry.” To know more please visit: https://www.vidalhealth.com/ About Vidal Health: Vidal Health is a leading player in the healthcare segment. Be it employees of large corporates, SME’s or Individual customers Vidal Health’s customer centricity has been setting new benchmarks. They have carried the same unwavering commitment to deliver outstanding service to citizens across India covered by Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and State health policies. Apart from being India’s most preferred TPA (third party administrator) with over 130 million lives managed with 12,000+ hospitals and 20,000+ OP clinics they have a 60% share of State and Central Govt policy implementation. Their provider network partnerships extend to Asia, Europe and North America. Within India they have offices and staff presence across 800 cities in 310 districts. Their 3400+ strong team spread across 3 countries prioritizes customer satisfaction. They aim to deliver this via quick and easy access to high quality health care in a cost-effective manner with speed, efficiency, and care.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)