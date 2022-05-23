Left Menu

Israel removes RT-PCR testing requirements for in-bound travellers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:45 IST
The Israeli government on Monday announced that international travellers will no longer be required to present a negative report of RT-PCR test for entering the country. The requirement to have a negative report of RT-PCR test before leaving for Israel and undergoing a complete RT-PCR test upon arrival followed by an isolation period has been removed from midnight of May 20, Israel Ministry of Tourism, India Office, said in a statement.

However, travellers are still required to complete an entry statement within 48 hours from departure to Israel.

From Monday onwards, the mask mandate for international travellers to/from Israel has been lifted as well, it added.

Such restrictions were put in place by countries across the world to check the spread of COVID-19. With the number of infections receding in the recent months, various countries have started easing norms for travellers.

''This new development in Israel's entry requirements is a great step in being able to welcome visitors back to Israel. This will make travelling to Israel simpler and more relaxing, and your vacation will begin the moment you step off the plane. I, for one, am thrilled to have visitors enjoy my home country,'' Sammy Yahia, Director of Israel Tourism to India and Philippines, added.

