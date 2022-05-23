ADVIK Hi-Tech enters into tech licensing agreement with Spanish firm Entecnia

Global automotive component maker ADVIK Hi-Tech has entered into a new exclusive technology licensing agreement with Spanish firm Entecnia for electric vacuum pumps for passenger car braking systems.

This pact is a strategic fit as it accelerates ADVIK from a current manufacturer of mechanical vacuum pumps to now offering the latest technology in electric vacuum pumps for global passenger car original equipment manufacturer (OEMs), it said.

The Pune-headquartered Advik group caters to segments such as passenger car, commercial vehicle, stationary engine, with its braking systems, pumps, and emission control products.

Its customer base includes leading automotive original equipment manufacturers in India, Europe, the UK, the US, and the ASEAN regions.

Advik has received Production-Linked Incentive for the automotive component under the Central government's Rs 26,058 crore PLI scheme for the auto, auto component and drone industry to enhance manufacturing in the country.

In 2021, ADVIK acquired the manufacturing facility of Hanon Systems in Bangalore, which specializes in mechanical vacuum pumps.

With this latest technical collaboration, ADVIK aims to be ahead of the technology curve for vacuum pumps, it said.

''This partnership is a strategic step in growing our customer base and product portfolio,'' said Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director, ADVIK Group of Companies.

Entecnia, which comes in with decades of experience in braking systems for passenger cars, specialises in product engineering services.

''We are looking forward to a long and fruitful association with ADVIK to deliver technology products not just for India, but globally,'' said Javier Sanz, Managing Director at Entecnia S.L.U.

