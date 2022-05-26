Left Menu

Zinc futures down on muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 13:44 IST
Zinc futures down on muted demand
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Zinc prices on Thursday fell by 0.31 percent to Rs 321.05 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded lower by Re 1 or 0.31 percent at Rs 321.05 per kg in 976 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly weighed on zinc prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022