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Julia Scheib's Historic Giant Slalom Victory

Julia Scheib becomes the first Austrian woman since 2016 to win a World Cup giant slalom title, securing victory after a stunning performance in Are, Sweden. Scheib overtook Swiss rival Camille Rast and now holds an unassailable lead in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Are | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:02 IST
Julia Scheib's Historic Giant Slalom Victory
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In a triumphant moment for Austrian Alpine skiing, Julia Scheib clinched her first World Cup giant slalom title in Are, Sweden, securing the crystal globe. Scheib, trailing after her first run, delivered a spectacular second performance, surpassing Swiss competitor Camille Rast who failed to complete her run.

The podium was rounded out by American Paula Moltzan in second and New Zealand's Alice Robinson in third. Scheib's victory marks an important milestone, making her the first Austrian woman to win the giant slalom title since Eva-Maria Brem in 2016. Scheib expressed deep satisfaction with the achievement, having long targeted this goal.

Mikaela Shiffrin, chasing a record 109th career win, ended in fifth place. Despite tough conditions, Scheib's persistent performance throughout the season has earned her a leading position in the standings, with plans for continued success in upcoming events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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