Waaree Energies gets NCLT approval to acquire Indosolar

Waaree Energies Ltd has received the approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, Delhi Bench NCLT on April 21, 2022, for the resolution plan submitted by it towards the acquisition of Indosolar Ltd, a manufacturer of solar cells, under the corporate insolvency resolution process CIRP initiated by the lenders of Indosolar Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Solar module maker Waaree Energies on Friday said it has received the National Company Law Tribunal's approval to acquire Indosolar Ltd. ''Waaree Energies Ltd has received the approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, Delhi Bench (NCLT) on April 21, 2022, for the resolution plan submitted by it towards the acquisition of Indosolar Ltd, a manufacturer of solar cells, under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) initiated by the lenders of Indosolar Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016,'' a company statement said. This acquisition will facilitate augmentation of the solar cell manufacturing capacity of Waaree Energies to 5.4 GW from the currently planned 4 GW and will complement its planned expansion in solar module manufacturing, it added.

''Waaree is thankful to the NCLT for the approval of the resolution plan,'' the company said in the statement.

Waaree is expecting to start manufacturing operations in approximately 6 months from the Indosolar plant post assessing the infrastructure, including utilities, and after ensuring that relevant equipment complementing the expansion plans is in place and the latest generation of high-efficiency solar cells being used in the modules at its manufacturing plants in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

