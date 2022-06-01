Left Menu

Aditya Birla Group launches 'house of brands' entity TMRW

Aditya Birla Group on Wednesday announced the launch of its new house of brands entity TMRW which will have a portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion and lifestyle space.TMRW will create Indias largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion lifestyle space and enable the next phase of direct to consumer D2C growth in the country which is poised to be a USD 100-billion market by 2025, Aditya Birla Group said in a statement.Over the next three years, TMRW will acquire as well as incubate over 30 innovative, customer-obsessed brands.

Aditya Birla Group launches 'house of brands' entity TMRW
Aditya Birla Group on Wednesday announced the launch of its new 'house of brands' entity TMRW which will have a portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion and lifestyle space.

TMRW will create India's largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion & lifestyle space and enable the next phase of direct to consumer (D2C) growth in the country which is poised to be a USD 100-billion market by 2025, Aditya Birla Group said in a statement.

''Over the next three years, TMRW will acquire as well as incubate over 30 innovative, customer-obsessed brands. The venture will also enable multiple founders to operate within a synergistic 'house of brands' platform that share a common vision and shared capabilities,'' it said.

This move is in line with the group's strategy to launch and back new-age digital ventures, it added.

TMRW will tap into the extensive range of capabilities and networks that the Aditya Birla Group and ABFRL (Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd) ecosystems provide to emerging and disruptor brands.

Aditya Birla Group has appointed former Facebook and Bain executive Prashanth Aluru as its CEO & co-founder to lead this new venture.

''Prashanth will set up a nimble and agile founding team with the right skill sets and capabilities. Prashanth comes with extensive experience in digital and technology across strategy, growth and investing,'' it said.

ABFRL managing director Ashish Dikshit said it is a key milestone for the company.

''This venture has the potential to become a significant growth engine by tapping into the new wave of entrepreneurial energy in India. Our aspiration is to build a portfolio of 3-plus brands in the next three years. With the launch of this venture, we intend to double down on our ongoing programme of strategically attracting new pools of capital that are seeking investment in high-growth businesses,'' he said.

