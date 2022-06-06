EXCLUSIVE-Axon halts Taser drone work as some on ethics panel said to resign

Taser-maker Axon Enterprise Inc told Reuters on Sunday it is pausing work on a project to equip drones with stun guns to combat mass shootings, a prospect that one member of its AI ethics board said was prompting a mass exodus from the panel.

Axon's halt in its plans, and the resignations, have not previously been reported.

