EXCLUSIVE-Axon halts Taser drone work as some on ethics panel said to resign

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 08:21 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Axon halts Taser drone work as some on ethics panel said to resign

Taser-maker Axon Enterprise Inc told Reuters on Sunday it is pausing work on a project to equip drones with stun guns to combat mass shootings, a prospect that one member of its AI ethics board said was prompting a mass exodus from the panel.

Axon's halt in its plans, and the resignations, have not previously been reported.

