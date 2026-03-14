NMDC Makes History with Record Iron Ore Production
NMDC has become the first Indian mining company to produce 50 million tonnes of iron ore in a single financial year. As India targets a steelmaking capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030, a stable domestic iron ore supply is crucial. NMDC's production increased significantly from its 1978 levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:18 IST
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In a significant achievement, NMDC announced on Saturday that it is the first mining company in India to achieve the landmark production of 50 million tonnes of iron ore in one financial year.
As India progresses towards its goal of escalating steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030, ensuring a consistent and reliable domestic iron ore supply has emerged as a strategic national priority, according to NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee.
Established in 1958, NMDC's production growth over the years has been commendable, rising from around 10 million tonnes in 1978 to 50 million tonnes in the current financial era.