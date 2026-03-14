NMDC Makes History with Record Iron Ore Production

In a significant achievement, NMDC announced on Saturday that it is the first mining company in India to achieve the landmark production of 50 million tonnes of iron ore in one financial year.

As India progresses towards its goal of escalating steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030, ensuring a consistent and reliable domestic iron ore supply has emerged as a strategic national priority, according to NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee.

Established in 1958, NMDC's production growth over the years has been commendable, rising from around 10 million tonnes in 1978 to 50 million tonnes in the current financial era.