Sharvari's Dream Come True: A Cinematic Journey with Imtiaz Ali
Actor Sharvari reminisces about attending Imtiaz Ali's masterclass, hoping to feature in his films. Little did she know, years later, she would star in Ali's 'Main Wapas Aaunga'. The film, also featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, explores love across two timelines during India's Partition.
- Country:
- India
Actor Sharvari took to Instagram on Friday to share an emotional moment, recalling her journey from attending a masterclass by celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to starring in his latest work, 'Main Wapas Aaunga'.
In her post, she reminisced about manifesting a dream to be in Ali's films, a dream brought to life with the upcoming release featuring a teaser stamped with the iconic 'A film by Imtiaz Ali'.
The movie, scheduled for release on June 12, features a compelling narrative around love and human connection during the turbulent times of India's Partition, and stars Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah.
(With inputs from agencies.)