Sharvari's Dream Come True: A Cinematic Journey with Imtiaz Ali

Actor Sharvari took to Instagram on Friday to share an emotional moment, recalling her journey from attending a masterclass by celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to starring in his latest work, 'Main Wapas Aaunga'.

In her post, she reminisced about manifesting a dream to be in Ali's films, a dream brought to life with the upcoming release featuring a teaser stamped with the iconic 'A film by Imtiaz Ali'.

The movie, scheduled for release on June 12, features a compelling narrative around love and human connection during the turbulent times of India's Partition, and stars Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)