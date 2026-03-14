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Speculation Swirls: TVK's Political Moves and Possible NDA Alliance

While TVK leader C T R Nirmal Kumar dismissed a potential alliance with the NDA, internal discussions within the party are exploring strategic partnerships to leverage Vijay's appeal and established parties' strengths. Despite denial of reports as mere rumors, speculation persists both in political circles and social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:17 IST
Speculation Swirls: TVK's Political Moves and Possible NDA Alliance
  • Country:
  • India

TVK's senior leader C T R Nirmal Kumar has denied the possibility of the party forging an alliance with the NDA. However, insiders indicate ongoing discussions within the party about forming strategic partnerships to combine Vijay's charisma with the power of established political entities.

Amid these speculations, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran highlighted pressing local issues rather than alliance talks. Simultaneously, TVK's stance against the BJP remains firm, even as various conjectures and rumors continue to circulate on social media.

In addressing these reports, Nirmal Kumar called on TVK members to rely solely on official announcements, dismissing media-driven stories as distractions from core public concerns. The internal debate on electoral strategies reflects both the desire for political synergy and adherence to party ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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