Hope Amidst the Valley: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Call for Justice and Integrity

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric and a moderate separatist voice in Kashmir, hailed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. Mirwaiz expressed hope for the release of other political prisoners, highlighting the potential relief it could bring to their families.

He criticized the continued restrictions on Jama Masjid in Srinagar and condemned the silence of elected officials, including MPs and the chief minister, terming their inaction as insensitive towards public sentiments and fundamental rights. Mirwaiz urged these representatives to uphold justice and protect the people's rights.

Addressing a religious gathering, Mirwaiz stressed that the essence of Ramzan goes beyond rituals to encompass honesty and integrity in daily life, particularly in trade. He called on local businesses to maintain Kashmir's reputation for hospitality and trustworthy practices, underscoring the Islamic encouragement of ethical trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)