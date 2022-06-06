Coca-Cola hopes to achieve 100 pc recycling of bottles, cans in 2-3 yrs in India

Coca-Cola Company on Monday said its India business is hopeful of achieving 100 percent recovery and recycling of post-consumer packaging, mainly bottles, and cans, in the next 2-3 years as part of its 'World Without Waste initiative.

The 'World Without Waste' is a global initiative under which the company aims to collect and recycle every bottle or can that it sells globally by 2030.

Recycling post-consumer packaging is one of the three focus areas of Coca-Cola Company's ESG (Environment, Sustainability, and Governance) priorities. The other two are related to water and sustainable agriculture.

Speaking to PTI, Coca-Cola India Vice President Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana said the company's focus is on the recovery and recycling of bottles and cans, and not the Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP).

MLP, a type of plastic used in the packaging of food items such as chips, biscuits, chocolates, and other snacks, is most difficult to recycle, she added.

Coca-Cola India Director (CSR and Sustainability for India and southwest Asia) Rajesh Ayapilla said, ''About 62,825 tonnes of post-consumer packaging was recovered in 2020. We refilled or helped recover 36 percent of bottles and cans, equivalent to what we introduced into the marketplace in India.'' The company through its focus on three fundamental goals -- design, collect, and partner -- is emphasizing the entire packaging lifecycle -- from how bottles and cans are designed and produced to how they are recycled and repurposed.

The company by design is making packaging more sustainable, including redesigning lightweight packaging, maximizing the use of recycled content, and introducing innovative packaging, he said.

Acapella further said the company, along with its partners, is working to develop sustainable, community-led programs for integrated plastic waste management and promote efficient recycling in India.

He said the company is promoting segregation of waste at source, streamlining collection mechanisms, and helping build infrastructure to recycle post-consumer packaging into value-added products.

The company has partnered with multiple agencies like Saahas, Chintan, American India Foundation, Mahila Sewa Trust (SEWA), and Hasiru Dala Foundations for setting up self-sustaining waste management infrastructure and models, bring about citizenship awareness and movements, improve the livelihoods of waste workers, and women workers associated with the programs by providing social security and dignity of labor, he said.

With these efforts, Ayapilla said, ''We are hopeful of achieving 100 percent collection of bottles and cans for recycling in next 2-3 years. That is our internal target. In 2020, we had achieved 36 percent.''