Left Menu

Rouble nears three-week high vs euro, stocks down

The Russian rouble firmed towards a three-week high against the euro in volatile trade on Tuesday but weakened versus the U.S. dollar, while stock indexes inched lower, lacking new drivers and momentum.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-06-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 13:04 IST
Rouble nears three-week high vs euro, stocks down
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble firmed towards a three-week high against the euro in volatile trade on Tuesday but weakened versus the U.S. dollar, while stock indexes inched lower, lacking new drivers and momentum. At 0715 GMT, the rouble gained 0.6% to 59.71 against the euro after hitting 59.1825, its strongest level since May 25. .

Against the dollar, the rouble fell 1.5% to 57.64 but was still close to multi-year peaks, supported by capital controls that Russia imposed in late February after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. After the rouble became the world's best-performing http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html currency, authorities eased capital controls and scrapped a requirement for export-focused companies to convert their foreign-currency revenues.

The central bank's decision to cut its key rate to the pre-crisis level of 9.5% last week should also ease upside pressure on the rouble. The rouble strengthening dents the incomes of exporters and Russia's budget but is beneficial for importers that can step up purchases of goods and services abroad. But Russian imports have waned drastically due to unprecedented western sanctions and disrupted logistics chains.

The Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday it will suspend trading the Swiss Franc against the U.S. dollar and the rouble due to the latest sanctions that Switzerland has imposed on Russia from June 10. Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 2% to 1,243.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index shed 0.6% to 2,273.2 points. For the Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022